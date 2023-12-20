The future of head coach Arthur Smith is still very much in the air, according to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. The team currently sits 6-8 and third in the division, behind just the 2-12 Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta is coming off a 9-7 loss to Carolina, which had just one win entering the game. It marked back-to-back losses for the Falcons. The loss prompted more questions on the head coach's future, but Blank is not making any decisions until the season concludes. Blank said he will "let the season play out and go from there," in regards to Smith's future, via ESPN.

Blank said the team is "committed to Coach Smith" and will "assess where we are and go from there" during the offseason.

In a tight NFC South race, every loss, especially one to a divisional opponent, is crucial regarding the playoff spot up for grabs. The loss to Carolina booted the Falcons from first place in the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are currently both at 7-7. Atlanta would be the 10th seed in the NFC and miss the postseason if the season ended today.

While Blank says making the playoffs is not crucial in terms of Smith keeping his job, the owner admitted they did expect the team to improve from the last two years. The Falcons finished at 7-10 and missed the playoffs in each of the past two years. In his third season with the Falcons, Smith has a record of 20-28, good for a .417 win percentage. In 2021, the Falcons finished in third place in the division, and last season they came in last place.

Despite the struggles along the way, Blank complimented Smith, saying he is self reflective with his work.

"I think through this part of the season, it's been mixed, quite honestly, that's what I think," Blank said. "And that's what the coach would say. Arthur [Smith] is a very honest ... he looks at himself very critically, so he comes from a beautiful family that has great values and he reflects those values in his leadership the best he can. So we'll see how the season plays out and go from there."

The Falcons still have a chance to extend their season and make the playoffs, but these next few games will be crucial. Up next, the Falcons have the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the Chicago Bears and Saints.