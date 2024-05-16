The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their third consecutive playoff appearance, yet one of the biggest collapses in NFL history overshadowed what previously looked to be a promising season. Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games after a 10-1 start to exit in the wild-card round of the playoffs, leading to a change in offensive (Kellen Moore) and defensive coordinators (Vic Fangio) for the second consecutive season.

There's still plenty of optimism around the Eagles, thanks to a busy front office this offseason to make Philadelphia a Super Bowl contender once again. Not only did general manager Howie Roseman lock up his young core with contract extensions, but the Eagles added Saquon Barkley as one of the prized free agent signings of the offseason.

Philadelphia also added Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of the draft, revamping a secondary that also saw the return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agnecy. The Eagles also added Bryce Huff to the pass rush in an effort to add bigger edge rushers to Fangio's scheme.

The revamped roster, coupled with an easier strength of schedule in 2024, gives the Eagles hope they can compete for their second Super Bowl appearance in three years.

The Eagles have a prime-time-heavy schedule (again) in 2024. Here is the entire Eagles schedule for the 2024 season:

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) TV 1 vs. Packers (Sao Paulo, Brazil) Sept. 6 8:15 p.m. Peacock 2 vs. Falcons Sept. 16 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 at Saints Sept. 22 1 p.m. FOX 4 at Buccaneers Sept. 29 1 p.m. FOX 5 Bye 6 vs. Browns Oct. 13 1 p.m. FOX 7 at Giants Oct. 20 1 p.m. FOX 8 at Bengals Oct. 27 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 vs. Jaguars Nov. 3 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 at Cowboys Nov. 10 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Commanders Nov. 14 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 12 at Rams Nov. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 at Ravens Dec. 1 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 vs. Panthers Dec. 8 1 p.m. FOX 15 vs. Steelers Dec. 15 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 at Commanders Dec. 22 1 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Cowboys Dec. 29 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 vs. Giants TBD TBD TBD

Key schedule observations

Philadelphia will begin the season away from home for the fifth straight year, the franchise's longest stretch of consecutive road games to start a season since six straight from 1983-88.

The Eagles and Cowboys will not play a prime-time game for the first time since 2006.

The Eagles will have three games on CBS, including playing the Cowboys on CBS for the first time since 1993.

Six straight games either at 4:25 or 8 p.m. or later from Week 8 through 13.

Philadelphia has five scheduled prime-time contests for the third year in a row. The Eagles have appeared in the second-most prime-time games (105) in the NFL dating to 2000.

Philadelphia will play four home games over the final five weeks of the regular season for the first time since 1951.

Following a "Sunday Night Football" matchup on the road against the Rams in Week 12, the Eagles will not have to travel by plane over the last six weeks of the season.



