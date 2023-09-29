Almost exactly nine months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is set to make his 2023 regular-season debut against the Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

The 25-year-old Hamlin was inactive for Buffalo's first three games after making the team's final roster, but with starting safety Jordan Poyer ruled out for Week 4 with a knee injury, Hamlin is expected to crack the game-day lineup. Former Rams starter Taylor Rapp is the top backup, making him the favorite to start opposite Micah Hyde, but Hamlin should serve as emergency depth.

The third-year veteran appeared in all three of the Bills' preseason games and started 13 games in Buffalo's secondary a year ago. He is, of course, best known for his recovery from last January's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals, in which a collision with wide receiver Tee Higgins resulted in his abrupt collapse. Emergency responders performed CPR on Hamlin as he lay on the field, and the former Pittsburgh product was hospitalized in critical condition before being discharged nine days later.

Awarded the NFL's 2023 Alan Page Community Award for his community service, Hamlin was medically cleared to resume football activities this spring and was a full participant in Bills training camp over the summer.