After spending his rookie season wearing No. 28, Bills running back James Cook has decided to change numbers ahead of the 2023 season. The Bills announced on Friday that Cook will wear No. 4 going forward. Cook will wear the same number as his older brother, Vikings Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook, who changed numbers before the start of last season.

Cook wore No. 4 during his time at Georgia from 2018-21. As a senior, Cook ran for 728 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs capture their first national title in over 40 years.

The 63rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook ran for 507 yards and two touchdowns last season while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He caught 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown while playing an integral role in Buffalo winning its third consecutive AFC East division crown.

James Cook BUF • RB • #28 Att 89 Yds 507 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Cook, who shared playing time last season with now Texans running back Devin Singletary, will share a backfield next season with back Damien Harris, a former starter with the Patriots who signed with Buffalo earlier this offseason.

Cook is one of several players who changed their numbers over the past week. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins went from No. 85 to No. 5 (his number during his time at Clemson), while Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell will wear No. 0 after the league put that number back into circulation earlier this week.

Changing numbers does come at a cost for Cook and Co.; players (per league rule) have to purchase the current inventory of unsold jerseys bearing their old number before being permitted to change numbers.