Almost immediately after losing Devin Singletary, the Buffalo Bills replaced him by coming to terms on a one-year deal with former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, according to ESPN.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris enjoyed a productive four-year run with the Patriots. He ran for 691 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 while averaging five yards-per-carry. In 2021, Harris set career-highs with 929 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 15 games while helping the Patriots clinch a playoff berth.

Injuries, however, limited Harris to just 11 games last season. While he still productive when he was on the field (he averaged 4.4 yards-per-carry last season), Harris' absence opened the door for Rhamondre Stevenson, who led New England with 1,040 rushing yards while averaging five yards-per-carry.

Harris played well in his four regular season games against the Bills during his time in New England. In those games, Harris ran for five touchdowns while averaging 91 rushing yards per game. He had 103 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo's win over New England in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Damien Harris NE • RB • #37 Att 106 Yds 462 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

At Alabama, Harris put up solid numbers while helping the Crimson Tide win a pair of national titles. He had two 1,000-yard seasons while rushing for 20 touchdowns during his final two years at Alabama.

Harris was drafted 13 spots after Singletary, who signed with the Houston Texans on Monday. In Buffalo, Harris will play alongside fellow running back James Cook, who as a rookie last season ran for 507 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards-per-carry.