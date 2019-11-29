Bills players mock Cowboys' signature celebrations after dominating in Dallas

The Buffalo Bills made a statement in their 26-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in more ways than one, showing why they might just be able to make a playoff run this year. Being in the AFC East, their chances of winning their division over the New England Patriots are slim to none this. But another tick in the win column puts them at an impressive 9-3. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to a very mediocre 6-6.

The Bills, who entered the game as 6.5 point underdogs, dominated the game even more than the score showed, and had some fun during it all.

Bills defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot's signature eating motion celebration at one point, followed by Phillips doing a first down signal mocking the star RB.

It was Thanksgiving after all, and maybe they just wanted to eat.

The Bills were able to hold Elliot to just 71 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards at AT&T Stadium and did not allow him in the end zone once.

Buffalo did not stop there, as cornerback Tre'Davious White did the "Dak dance" on multiple occasions, mocking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's now signature warmup.

With the win pretty much locked down, White took it upon himself to do a celebration dance as the clock approached one minute remaining.

BILLS MOCK THE DAK DANCE 😂 pic.twitter.com/ywW0jNKptk — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) November 29, 2019

The loss was more than just a slight Thanksgiving embarrassment at home for the 'Boys. With rumors of head coach Jason Garrett's job being in jeopardy for next season, and many people saying it absolutely should be, this sixth loss of the season was a major cause for concern for Dallas.

As it stands right now, the Cowboys are still in the playoff picture, landing in the 6th seed spot, but that's more thanks to the weak NFC East than their success this year.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Bills are closer to securing that playoff spot with this win over the Cowboys, and if the playoffs started tomorrow they would be the five seed.

Buffalo will face one of their biggest challenges yet next Sunday when they face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.