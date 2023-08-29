Bills pass rusher Von Miller will start the season on the team's PUP list, as confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Miller, who will miss Buffalo's first four games, is still not 100% after suffering a right knee injury during Buffalo's win over the Lions last Thanksgiving. Miller will be sidelined for Buffalo's season-opening games against the Jets, Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins.

While he won't start the season on the active roster, Miller has been making strides in his recovery. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on July 31 that Miller was in a "great spot." Beane also stressed that the Bills were going to air on the side of caution regarding Miller.

"We're going to take it slowly with him," Beane said, "and make sure he's truly ready to get back."

Prior to the injury, the then-33-year-old Miller showed no signs of slowing down during the 2022 season's first 11 games. The two-time world champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP has eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble while helping the Bills get off to an 8-3 start.

Veteran Leonard Floyd is slated to start in Miller's absence. Floyd, 30, racked up 29 sacks the previous three seasons while playing outside linebacker for the Rams.