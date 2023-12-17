The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) will try to remain on top of the NFC East standings when they play the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is now sitting ahead of Philadelphia via the tiebreaker in the division standings after beating the Eagles by 20 points last week. The Cowboys have won five consecutive games and are fighting for the top overall seed in the NFC. Buffalo is not currently in the playoff picture, but it is coming off a win over Kansas City and is in the mix for the final two wild-card spots in the AFC.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are favored by 2 points in the latest Bills vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is set at 49 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Bills picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Dallas vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bills vs. Cowboys spread: Bills -2

Bills vs. Cowboys over/under: 49 points

Bills vs. Cowboys money line: Bills -131, Cowboys +110

Bills vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here

Bills vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has started to get back on track in recent weeks, winning two of its last three games to move into a six-way tie for the final two AFC Wild Card spots. The Bills are coming off their biggest win of the season, beating Kansas City in a 20-17 thriller last week. They rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Josh Allen threw for 233 yards and a score.

Their defense stepped up as well, with Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau racking up five total tackles and one sack. The Bills have been difficult to beat at home, winning three of their last four games at Highmark Stadium, and they have covered the spread in five of their last seven December games. They have also covered at a 4-1-1 clip in the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas enters Week 15 with the top scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 32.4 points per game. The Cowboys have been particularly hot during their five-game winning streak, racking up more than 40 points per game during that stretch. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven straight games, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catching seven touchdowns in those contests.

Prescott is at the forefront of the MVP conversation, completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He is facing a Buffalo defense that allowed 37 points in a loss to Philadelphia two games ago, and the Bills' offense is averaging just 23.2 points per game over their last nine outings. Dallas has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is 12-1 in its last 13 games in December. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Bills 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Cowboys, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Bills spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 176-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.