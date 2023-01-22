By all accounts, Daniel Jones took significant strides and won over his teammates as the Giants' quarterback in 2022. But that doesn't mean coach Brian Daboll, whose arrival seemingly marked a turning point in Jones' career, is convinced the former first-round pick will be under center when New York takes the field again. Asked after Saturday's playoff loss to the Eagles whether he expects Jones back in 2023, Daboll was decidedly noncommittal.

"Yeah, I -- all these conversations, we're gonna have those," Daboll told reporters. "We've got a long offseason, and there's a time and a place to have those conversations. Tonight's not it."

A week after carving up the Vikings defense in a 31-24 upset, Jones struggled to generate much rhythm in Philadelphia, finishing 15 of 27 for just 135 yards and an interception in a 38-7 defeat. He wasn't entirely to blame, with New York's offensive line, receiving corps and defense appearing overmatched throughout the night. And, to be fair, even if Daboll were blown away by Jones' efforts on Saturday, the fact remains that the QB is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

The two sides were reportedly close on a contract extension prior to the Giants' playoff debut, but as of now, Jones remains unsigned beyond this season. The Duke product finished 2022 with 15 touchdowns and five picks in a career performance that, while lacking gaudy passing marks, ranked among the most efficient in the NFL.

Daboll, for what it's worth, also downplayed Jones' growth in his postgame remarks, suggesting Jones has been "a consistent guy since he's been here." When asked to assess the QB's individual performance against the Eagles, he was also tepid.

"Eh, he competed," Daboll said. "Look, we all didn't do a good enough job, that starts with me. Daniel's a competitor. (But) they controlled the game the entire game."