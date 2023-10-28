The San Francisco 49ers initially appeared as though they would be without their starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that won't be the case. The team announced Saturday that Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation ahead of the Bengals game. That means he'll be the starting QB for the 49ers on Sunday.

Purdy started having concussion-like symptoms on the plane ride home following San Francisco's 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. In the loss, Purdy completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and two fourth-quarter interceptions. He was not sidelined for a concussion or concussion-like symptoms during the game.

However, the 23-year-old was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, and then he practiced fully Friday just days after entering concussion protocol. Purdy felt so good, in fact, that he took most of the first-team reps throughout the week, according to CBS Sports lead NFL sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. That set him up to be cleared from concussion protocol Saturday. Entering the Bengals game, he ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (107.2), trailing only Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in both categories.

In other injury news, star left tackle Trent Williams will be a "true game-time decision," per Wolfson. The 49ers will work him out before the game to see if he can play after missing the Vikings game with an ankle injury. Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, said the oblique is feeling good and that he is ready to go, according to Wolfson, after he received 18 touches in Minnesota.

The 49ers have now dropped two straight games after winning 15 consecutive regular-season contests. Purdy threw nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first five games of the season, but he tossed just two touchdowns compared to three interceptions over the last two games.