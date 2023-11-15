The Denver Broncos are coming off of a huge upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, as Wil Lutz hit a 36-yard field goal on the last play of the game to move Denver to 4-5 on the year. Russell Wilson was impressive, as he completed 24 of 29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns while adding 30 yards on the ground. After a disastrous campaign in 2022, he's finally playing some good football.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is waiting on everyone to apologize to Wilson for how he was treated last year, and even posted a "Russell Wilson apology form" on social media for people to fill out.

Last season under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson posted just the second losing record of his career at 4-11, while setting career-worsts in completion percentage (60.5%), passing touchdowns (16) and passer rating (84.4). This season under Sean Payton, Wilson is completing 67.9% of his passes (No. 10 in the NFL), for 1,806 yards (No. 23 in the NFL), 18 touchdowns (T-No. 3 in the NFL) and just four interceptions.

Wilson owns the second-largest increase in completion percentage (+7.4%) over the past two seasons behind Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (+8.0%). With the big win in Buffalo, the Broncos own the No. 14 seed in the AFC. They aren't dead yet. Next up for the Broncos are Joshua Dobbs and the surging Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in Mile High.