Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon appeared to be benched during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not make any changes to his starting lineup. On Wednesday, Hackett told reporters that Gordon will indeed start when the Broncos host the New York Jets on Sunday.

"It was a great talk, love Melvin, I have so much respect for him as a pro for all he's done in this league," said Hackett, via 9News. "We'll keep all that stuff private."

Gordon carried just three times for eight yards Monday night against his former team and was eventually replaced by Latavius Murray, who rushed 15 times for 66 yards. Gordon was listed as questionable to play in Week 6 due to neck and rib injuries, but he told reporters afterwards he was fine and confused why he wasn't playing.

"No one mentioned anything to me," Gordon said, via Yahoo Sports. "[I was] just waiting for my number to get called so I can help my teammates. It was a close game. I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not."

While Gordon will get another start Sunday, you can expect to see Murray and Mike Boone get touches as well. Gordon has started in each of the past two games for Denver, as Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury in the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In six games this season, Gordon has rushed 55 times for 201 yards and one touchdown.