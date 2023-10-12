Broncos coach Sean Payton said recently Denver isn't "looking" to trade any of its players ahead of the Oct. 31 in-season deadline. But a week after dealing Randy Gregory to the 49ers, the team is set to say goodbye to another big-name pass rusher.

Former Pro Bowler Frank Clark, signed this summer to a fully guaranteed $5.45 million deal, recently restructured his contract in an effort to facilitate a trade or release, according to ESPN and NFL Media. He'll also be inactive for Denver's Thursday night game against the Chiefs to kick off Week 6, suggesting his exit from the Broncos will occur sooner rather than later.

Where could Clark end up next? Here are logical landing spots: