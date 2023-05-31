It's a new era for the Denver Broncos' kicking situation after the club decided to cut bait with longtime placekicker Brandon McManus last week. Now, it'll be Elliott Fry who is in line to kick for the Broncos as the team announced it had signed the 28-year-old. The Broncos had no other kickers on the roster following McManus' release, so Fry now sits atop of the club's depth chart.

Fry has made numerous stops throughout his professional career. After going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017, he signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019. He connected on all 14 of his field goals for the Apollos before the league suspended operations and that showing was good enough to earn him a roster spot with the Chicago Bears. After being cut early in the 2019 campaign, Fry had cups of coffee with the Ravens, Panthers and Buccaneers over the next few seasons before signing onto the Falcons' practice squad in October 2020. He'd appear in one game for Atlanta that season and hit his lone field goal attempt.

In 2021, Fry spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in a combined three games and connected on four of his five field goal attempts and hit four of his five seven extra-pointers.

More recently, Fry was on the Jaguars' offseason roster in 2022 before being released during final roster cuts. Before landing with Denver, he was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 11 but was released earlier this month.

If he does become the team's full-time kicker in 2023, Fry will have big shoes to fill in Denver as McManus was a franchise staple for them for nine seasons, including the Broncos' run to a Super Bowl 50 title. He finished his tenure second on the franchise's all-time scoring list.