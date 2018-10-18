Broncos vs. Cardinals odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 61-41 run

There's only one NFL game on Thursday, and everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks. The Broncos and Cardinals will face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET and the line is swinging hard in the run-up to kickoff. After opening with Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite at home, action has turned Denver into a 1.5-point favorite while the total has been bet up to 42.5 from 39.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds. Denver is -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100), while Arizona is -105. Given the tight line and the unpredictability of a matchup between rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and veteran Case Keenum, making your Broncos vs. Cardinals picks and predictions could be a real challenge. That's why you need to see the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals picks from SportsLine's Projection Model.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows rookie running back Phillip Lindsay has been lighting up the league. Having usurped Royce Freeman's No. 1 spot in the backfield, Lindsay has been gouging defenses to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry. In addition to his 346 yards and one rushing TD, he's become a security blanket for quarterback Case Keenum when he's feeling the heat of blitzing linemen. In fact, Lindsay has snagged 14 receptions for 113 yards and one score. He had six last week alone.

Freeman is having a solid year as well, leading the team with three touchdowns on 272 yards. Denver is 10th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 124.2.

Just because the Broncos can run the ball efficiently doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football.

The model also knows that the big advantage the Cardinals have on Thursday, besides home-field advantage, comes in the red zone. Despite their offensive inefficiencies this season, the Cardinals are actually 11th in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage.

When the Cardinals get inside the 20-yard line, they go to their proven playmakers in running back David Johnson and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, with 24 of the 33 red zone plays they've run going through them. And while their defense is 24th in that category, they're going up against a Broncos offense that is 25th in red-zone touchdown percentage with scores on less than half their trips inside the 20. Johnson is among the league leaders with four touchdowns from inside the five yard line.

