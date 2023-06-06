A total of three Cleveland Browns players were robbed over the weekend, including two players who had their cars stolen.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were two of the players who were robbed. The two teammates left a nightclub around 3:30 a.m. on Monday and that's when they were approached by six masked men who proceeded to rob them at gunpoint.

Not only were the suspects able to steal Newsome's truck, but they also got away with some jewelry that the two Browns' teammates had been wearing. Newsome tweeted about the incident a few hours after it happened.

The Browns corner wasn't the only player got had his car stolen over the weekend. According to Cleveland.com, a thief also made off with a car belonging to Demetric Felton. The running back's car was stolen at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, roughly 24 hours before Newsome's car was taken.

A local dealership posted a picture of Felton's car.

Although Newsome's car was taken at gunpoint, Felton's vehicle was stolen straight out of his apartment garage, according to ESPN.com.

This marks the third time this year that a Browns player has had his car stolen. Back in January, a vehicle belonging to Deshaun Watson was stolen from the parking lot of a dealership in North Olmsted, Ohio.