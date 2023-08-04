Colts legend Reggie Wayne was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Now, his cousin Jalen is trying to make his own way into the NFL. Undrafted out of South Alabama this spring, the 24-year-old rookie signed with the Browns on Friday, according to NFL Media, joining Cleveland's training camp wide receiver competition.

Wayne was originally signed by the Bills after the 2023 NFL Draft, working under Stefon Diggs and Co. at minicamp. He was released early in training camp, however, after Buffalo signed former Cardinals second-rounder Andy Isabella.

With the Browns, Wayne figures to be in play for a reserve or practice squad role. Amari Cooper and trade acquisition Elijah Moore are locked in atop the depth chart alongside veteran Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie third-rounder Cedric Tillman Jr. But with other backups like Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin battling injuries, there could be an opportunity for significant preseason reps.

Wayne spent six seasons at South Alabama, beginning his college career as a hybrid running back and receiver. He later started opposite current Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert.

His older cousin, Reggie, is one of the most accomplished pass catchers in NFL history. The six-time Pro Bowler spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts, serving as Peyton Manning's No. 1 target when Indianapolis advanced to the Super Bowl in 2009. He had seven straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2004-2010, finishing his career with 14,345 yards -- 10th most all-time.