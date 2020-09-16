The Cleveland Browns put Baker Mayfield in elite company when they made him the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Two years later, the Cincinnati Bengals welcomed Joe Burrow to that club. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks will square off at FirstEnergy Stadium when the Browns host the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Neither signal-caller was able to lead his team to victory in Week 1, as the Browns were trounced 38-6 at Baltimore while the Bengals dropped a 16-13 home decision to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland is a six-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 43.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Browns picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It went a perfect 4-0 on top-rated NFL picks in Week 1, including calling easy covers by the Ravens and Bills. The model enters Week 2 on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Bengals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Bengals vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Bengals spread: Cleveland -6

Browns vs. Bengals over-under: 43.5 points

Browns vs. Bengals money line: Cleveland -250, Cincinnati +210

CLE: Browns have failed to cover five straight after yielding more than 30 points in their previous game

CIN: Bengals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games at Cleveland

Why the Browns can cover

Mayfield, who made his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets in 2018, has guided Cleveland to just seven victories in his 30 career starts. However, three of those wins have come against the Bengals, including two at home. In four overall games against Cincinnati, Mayfield owns a 100.5 quarterback rating and has thrown 10 touchdown passes, his highest total versus any team.

Mayfield will need to make better use of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had only three catches for 22 yards against the Ravens in the season-opener. The talented wideout registered over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his six NFL seasons last year, his first with the Browns, but his 74 receptions were the lowest of his career except for 2017, when he appeared in just four games due to an ankle injury.

Why the Bengals can cover

Burrow completed nearly 64 percent of his pass attempts in his NFL debut last Sunday, going 23-of-36, but amassed only 193 yards and didn't have a touchdown toss. The 23-year-old was a threat on the ground, however, as he was Cincinnati's second-leading rusher with 46 yards, 23 of which came on a scoring run in the first quarter.

He became the second quarterback since 1970 to rush for at least 40 yards and a TD in his first NFL contest, joining Cleveland's Kevin Hogan (104 yards, TD in 2016).

A.J. Green returned to action in the opener after missing the entire 2019 season with torn ligaments in his ankle and grabbed five catches for 51 yards. The 32-year-old Georgia product has recorded 8,958 yards since 2011, the fourth-highest total in the league during that span. Green has 62 receptions for 953 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 career games against Cleveland.

How to make Browns vs. Bengals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Burrow and Mayfield each record over 250 passing yards and combine to throw more than three touchdowns. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Browns spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,400 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.