The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) will meet up for a Week 15 matchup between AFC foes. The game will take place on Monday, two days later than initially scheduled, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns organization last week. The Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 14 with a 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders couldn't stop the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs, falling 48-9. The Browns will be without quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum due to COVID-19. Instead, Nick Mullens will start.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is favored by three points in the latest Browns vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 40.5.

Browns vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -3

Browns vs. Raiders over-under: 40.5 points

Browns vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -150, Cleveland +130

LV: Raiders are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season

CLE: Browns have failed to cover four straight games



Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas is tied for ninth in the league with 29 sacks. The resurgence of Yannick Ngakoue is a major reason for this, as he leads the team with nine sacks along with 26 total tackles. The Maryland product also has logged six tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Ngakoue had two sacks in three games this year.

Maxx Crosby is another edge that flies off the end for Las Vegas. Crosby has 39 total stops, including 21 solo. The Eastern Michigan product is first on the team in tackles for loss (eight) and second in sacks (five). Crosby has also gotten his hands up at the line of scrimmage, batting down four passes.

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has one of the best ground games in the league. The Browns are currently fourth in rushing yards per game (143.5) with 17 rushing touchdowns. The Browns have rushed for more than 150 yards in eight games this year. From Weeks 3-5, Cleveland rushed for 629 total yards with five rushing scores.

The Browns also have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They are fourth in yards allowed per game (321.2) and have given up fewer than 20 points in seven games this year. Cleveland's defense has been stout in its past two games, holding the usually high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense to an average of 19 points per game in two meetings.

