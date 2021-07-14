Several big names are preparing to play the 2021 NFL season on the franchise tag, with Allen Robinson and Brandon Scherff among Pro Bowlers reportedly unlikely to strike long-term agreements with their respective teams ahead of Thursday's deadline for extending tagged players. One veteran, however, appears at least a little closer to a new contract this week. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are still engaged in talks with wide receiver Chris Godwin in hopes of locking up the pass catcher -- who signed his franchise tag in March -- prior to this season.

By signing his tag, the 25-year-old Godwin ensured he'll earn just under $16 million guaranteed playing for Tampa Bay in 2021. But his representation has been in discussions with the Bucs, per Stroud, with the intention of extending his stay well beyond this year.

Godwin will enjoy a significant pay raise at any rate, having earned just $2.3 million during the team's 2020 Super Bowl run. One holdup to a potential long-term deal is Tampa Bay's current salary cap situation. The Bucs have an estimated $488,886 in current space, which ranks dead last in the NFL.

"If the Bucs and Godwin don't strike a long-term deal by Thursday," Stroud notes, "they have until the start of the next league year next March to do so." Both sides have publicly expressed interest in staying together, with Godwin telling reporters in March that he "loves it here in Tampa" and would be more than willing to play out the 2021 season with or without a long-term agreement.

The Bucs proved early this offseason they can be creative when it comes to retaining key players. In addition to tagging Godwin, they successfully re-signed almost every notable free agent from their Super Bowl-winning lineup, from running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown to tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker Lavonte David. They also extended star pass rusher Shaquil Barrett on a four-year deal worth $72 million ahead of free agency.