If Le'Veon Bell does attempt a comeback, Cam Heyward would welcome him back to Pittsburgh with open arms. The Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive captain recently endorsed the idea of Bell returning to Pittsburgh in light of the news that the former All-Pro running back is considering a comeback.

Bell alluded to possibly resuming his career with the Steelers, the team he spent five years with before a contract dispute prematurely ended his time in Pittsburgh.

"Le'Veon Bell wants to come back," Heyward confirmed on his podcast. "If he wants to come back, we would love to have him. He looked like he was in great shape the last time we saw him.

"I know we've got some great running backs, but he can provide some great knowledge for the group, so we'll take it from there."

As Heyward said, the Steelers already have two solid running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The duo combined to rush for 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the Steelers earn a playoff berth. Bell wouldn't be a starter, but as Heyward mentioned, he could provide something extra from an intangible standpoint.

That's all well and good, but Bell would also have to add value as a player. While he was at one point arguably the NFL's best running back, that was seven years ago. He wasn't nearly as effective during his subsequent time with the Jets, Chiefs Ravens and Buccaneers.

Bell wasn't in the best of situations upon leaving Pittsburgh. The Jets' offense was a mess, and he joined the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers after their respective seasons had started. Bell also recently alluded to the fact that he feels great after not taking a hit for more than two years.

Bell will be 32 at the start of the 2024 season. There are few examples of running backs enjoying a high level of success at that age, and that list does include Bell's former teammate DeAngelo Williams, who was 32 when he tied for the league high in rushing touchdowns during his first year with the Steelers.

Jerome Bettis also enjoyed a highly-productive season at age 32. He recorded a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns while helping the '04 Steelers get to within a game of the Super Bowl.

Bell wouldn't be expected to contribute as much as Williams and Bettis did during those years. But if he was going to earn a roster spot, Bell would have to provide value as a backup, which would probably also mean a role on special teams.

If Bell is willing to do that, and he is physically up to snuff, a second go-around in Pittsburgh might be possible, if still unlikely. It certainly helps that Heyward, a highly-respected player and person, is in full support of Bell's return.