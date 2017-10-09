Cam Newton reportedly 'stunned' by fallout from sexist remark, says it was sarcasm

Cam Newton finally got a chance to explain what he meant last week when he said it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes," and his explanation might have just added more confusion to the situation.

Following the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday, Newton was asked about the controversial comment he made to Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. According to Newton, he was actually trying to use sarcasm to compliment Rodrigue.

"It was a lesson learned for me this whole week,'' Newton said, via ESPN.com. "My sarcasm trying to give somebody kind of a compliment turned in ways I never would have even imagined."

If there's one thing we know for sure, Rodrigue definitely didn't see Newton's comment as any type of compliment.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Although Rodrigue is a Panthers beat writer, she didn't cover the game in Detroit on Sunday because she's "taking some time off," according to Charlotte Observer executive sports editor Mike Persinger.

The controversy between Newton and Rodrigue started Oct. 4 when Newton basically laughed at the fact that he was being asked a question by a female reporter.

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”



Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

Newton's comment was viewed as sexist, and it led to some serious blowback that the Panthers quarterback definitely wasn't expecting. According to NFL.com, Newton was "stunned" by the national reaction to his comment. Less than 24 hours after making the comment, Newton lost a key sponsor (Dannon) and ended up making an apology to women everywhere.

"To the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me," Newton said.

The Panthers quarterback even wore a feminist pin in in his hat as he arrived at Ford Field for Sunday's game.

It doesn't sound like Newton will be talking about this controversy going forward. The Panthers quarterback said he's officially ready to put it all behind him.

"We're moving forward and just getting ready for Thursday now," Newton said. "At the end of the day, you still have to be a professional about certain things. With me and the preparation, it couldn't stop."

The Panthers quarterback said he'll learn from the experience.

"So I couldn't feel sorry for myself knowing that certain things took place that was out of my control," Newton said. "But at the end of the day, you live and you learn."

Newton and the Panthers will be back on the field in Week 6 when they host the 4-1 Eagles in a "Thursday Night Football" game that will be televised on CBS.