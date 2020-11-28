The New England Patriots will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England is 4-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Arizona is 6-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Patriots had won back-to-back games before last week's loss. The Cardinals have lost two of their past three games.

Patriots vs. Cardinals spread: Patriots +1.5

Patriots vs. Cardinals over-under: 49 points

Patriots vs. Cardinals money line: New England +110, Arizona -130

What you need to know about the Patriots

New England fell to Houston 27-20 this past Sunday. With six games remaining, the Patriots have already lost as many games as they did in any season since 2002, matching their 2005 and 2009 totals. Cam Newton passed for 365 yards and one TD. New England is coming into this week with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only six on the season. Rex Burkhead suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to the Texans.

Damiere Byrd had six catches for a career-high 132 yards and a TD last week. He had 32 catches for 359 yards and TD in 2019 with Arizona. James White had a season-high 83 scrimmage yards (64 receiving) and six catches last week. J.C. Jackson has an interception in five of his past six games. Bill Belichick has a 4-1 record vs. Arizona. The Patriots have won six of the last seven meetings with the Cardinals.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Seattle, 28-21, in its last game. Kyler Murray was sacked three times and took seven quarterback hits. He suffered a shoulder injury, but played through it and he is expected to start vs. New England. Murray has eight games with both a passing and rushing TD in 2020, tied for the most in a single season in NFL history. He has two-plus TD passes in four of his past five games.

Arizona enters the game with 16 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. Kenyan Drake has eight rushing TDs in his past seven road games. Chase Edmonds has a TD in four of his past five road games. DeAndre Hopkins had just five catches for 51 yards last week, but at age 28, he became the youngest player to reach 700 career receptions in NFL history. He is the fifth player with 700-plus catches in his first eight seasons. Isaiah Simmons had a career-high 10 tackles and his first career sack vs. Seattle.

