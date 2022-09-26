It's been a tumultuous week and a half for the Los Angeles Chargers. After winning their season-opener, the Chargers fell to the Chiefs in Week 2 in a game that saw quarterback Justin Herbert suffer an injury to his ribs. Things only got worse this past Sunday, when offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury. News then broke on Monday that receiver Jalen Guyton will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, according to NFL Media.

Guyton, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the Chargers, was injured shortly after catching a 54-yard pass. The 25-year-old wideout was coming off of a 2021 season that saw him catch a career-high 31 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a combined 59 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns during his first two seasons with Herbert under center for the Chargers.

Jalen Guyton LAC • WR • 15 TAR 4 REC 2 REC YDs 64 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Guyton out, the Chargers will surely look more to backup wideouts Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter. Palmer is currently second on the team with 13 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Carter has caught 9 passes and a touchdown this season and is currently tied for second on the team with 150 receiving yards.

The Chargers have also been dealing with an injury to receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Running back Austin Ekeler, who has just 32 carries through three games, has been used more as a receiver with Allen out of the lineup. Ekeler has 21 catches this season, eight more than the team's second-leading receiver.

Los Angeles will try to get back to .500 this weekend against the Texans, who are 0-2-1 after dropping a 23-20 decision to the Bears.