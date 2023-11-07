Keenan Allen reached a significant milestone during the Chargers' Monday night matchup against the Jets. During the game, Allen became the 54th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

Allen's historic catch came on this balletic, 23-yard grab that saw him backpedal before snaring at the ball in midair with his left hand. Allen then corralled the ball in with his right hand as he turned to his left while staying in bounds to secure the incredible catch.

Allen, 31, came into the game with 9,930 receiving yards. He was just ahead of Wes Welker and right behind Eric Moulds on the all-time list. Allen is now just behind Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who amassed 10,060 during his career with the Broncos and Ravens.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Allen is in the middle of his 11th season. He's spent his entire career with the Chargers and is second to only tight end Antonio Gates in franchise history in career receptions and receiving yards. Allen's 56 touchdown catches are fourth in franchise history behind Gates (116), Hall of Fame wideout Lance Alworth (81) and Gary Garrison (58).

Allen joins Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce and Davante Adams as the only active pass-catchers with at least 10,000 career receiving yards.