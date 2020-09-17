SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, cost $5 billion is make and, as a result, is pretty impressive. Among its state of the art technology and unique features. SoFi Stadium has a 360-degree Oculus screen and it turns out it has more uses than just updating scores and showing advertisements and highlights on game days.

With the stadium now open, the players for both teams get to enjoy everything it has to over, and they have made sure to take advantage of it. On Wednesday, Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins and kicker Mike Badgley used the 70,000 square-foot screen to play some video games.

They played Fall Guys, a game that has recently grown in popularity. The team tweeted out the game being played on the big screen, with Jenkins and Badgley getting competitive.

We have Jenkins and Badgley stats from the team's Week 1 nail-biting win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but I want their Fall Guy stats. The "Fall Guys" official Twitter account responded to the video writing, "Not gonna lie, that's an expensive looking gaming setup."

They have a point.

I think we're sensing a new use for this very expensive Oculus board. Hopefully this isn't the last time the players get to use it for video games and we can see some funny "Wii Sports" bowling, "Mario Kart" or "Fortnite" footage from Rams and Chargers players.

The stadium made its national television debut last Sunday night when the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys for the Week 1 matchup. The Chargers share the Inglewood stadium with the Rams and get to finally play there this Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.