Chargers vs. Raiders odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 90-60 run

The Week 10 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football featuring an AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. The winner will have sole possession of second place in the division, with the Chargers at 4-5 and Raiders at 4-4. Kansas City leads the AFC West at 6-3. It will be the last time for the foreseeable future that these two teams will play in Oakland, with the Silver & Black moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Los Angeles, which has covered the spread four straight games in Oakland, is a one-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds, while the over-under for total points is 48.

The model has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season.

Now, it has simulated Raiders vs. Chargers 10,000 times. The model is leaning under the total.

The model knows that the Chargers have swept the season series with the Raiders the past two years and that the road team is 7-2 against the spread in the past nine meetings. Last season in Oakland, the Bolts prevailed 20-6 behind 223 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Philip Rivers and 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown from running back Melvin Gordon.

The 2019 Chargers have followed a three-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. They were home underdogs last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers but won impressively, 26-11. Los Angeles' defense held the high-powered Packers to just 184 yards and 13 first downs while sacking Aaron Rodgers three times. Kicker Michael Badgley made his season debut off injury and drilled four field goals. Gordon had his best game of the year with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. L.A. rushed for a season-high 159 yards overall.

But just because Los Angeles is a short favorite on Thursday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Raiders vs. Chargers spread.

The 2019 Raiders are much improved from the 2018 version thanks in part to rookie tailback Josh Jacobs. The No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama had two touchdowns and 120 yards on 28 carries in Sunday's 31-24 win over Detroit. Jacobs is the first rookie since Cincinnati's Ickey Woods in 1988 to have at least two rushing touchdowns in three of his first eight career games. Jacobs already has set the Raiders franchise rookie rushing record for yardage. He's a favorite along with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach Jon Gruden has a strong rookie class overall, as fellow rookies Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow each had a touchdown catch against Detroit. The Raiders became the first team since 2015 (Seattle) to have rookies score all four touchdowns in a victory. Oakland is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games overall and 6-1 in its previous seven at home.

