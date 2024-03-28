The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are adding an intriguing new weapon, as they have agreed to terms with former European rugby standout Louis Rees-Zammit, per ESPN. In January, Rees-Zammit announced he was leaving rugby to pursue an NFL career. Now, he lands with the best head coach and best quarterback in the game.

Rees-Zammit, who was born in Wales, played winger for the British and Irish Lions. What he brings from across the pond is speed. Rees-Zammit recently participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway pro day, and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, according to ESPN. The 23-year-old once hit a top speed of 24.2 mph during a rugby match. If you were curious, the top speed recorded in the NFL last season was 22.23 mph. That number came from Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf during a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per Next Gen Stats.

It remains to be seen what position Andy Reid will have Rees-Zammit play, but one has to imagine it will be at wide receiver, running back or even return specialist. The NFL approved a new kickoff format this past week that resembles what the XFL has utilized, and this change is centered around facilitating more returns. The NFL had a 22% return rate in 2023, while the XFL boasted a 97% return rate with their format.

There are perks that come with signing international players. As ESPN points out, NFL teams receive a training camp roster exemption, and will have a 17th roster spot on the practice squad reserved for an international player in 2024. Teams can elevate an international player to their active roster up to three times during the season.