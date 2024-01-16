The NFL may soon have a new fastest player. Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit is leaving his current sport and pursuing a career in the NFL, he announced on Tuesday.

Rees-Zammit was a winger for the British and Irish Lions. The 22-year-old once hit a top speed of 24.2 mph during a rugby game and may give current NFL stars a run for their money.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, known as one of the fastest NFL players, hit 23.24 mph on a 27-yard kickoff return in 2016, when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. That's 0.96 mph slower than Rees-Zammit. The "Cheetah" could be dethroned for in-game speed if Rees-Zammit is able to hit the top speed mark in the NFL that he did in rugby.

This season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf hit the fastest speed, going 22.23 mph in Week 13 (via Next Gen Stats), nearly hitting Hill's speed from 2016.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown came in at second fastest for the 2023 season, hitting 22.05 mph in Week 14.

Before he has the chance to one-up these NFL stars, he must first make a team. Rees-Zammit has accepted an invitation to join the NFL's international player pathway, according to his English team Gloucester. The 10 week program will help him prepare to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Rees-Zammit explained his decision to pursue a new sport, saying (via BBC Sport), "I am extremely excited to take up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge."

He said this not not necessarily mean his rugby career is over.

"Rather at this age and stage of my life I am excited to explore a unique challenge that has the potential to diversify my skillset," he said.