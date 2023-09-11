Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney notably deleted his X account after a rough performance in the team's season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, but days later he turned to Instagram to take a shot at his former squad. The New York Giants swallowed a 40-0 shutout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and Toney took advantage of the comedic opportunity.

"Na Don't get quiet now…" Toney wrote on his Instagram story Monday morning.

He then shared a second post containing the final score alongside a meme of the "Family Guy" character Stewie crying himself to sleep with the caption, "Giants fans last night."

Toney's decision to troll the Giants on social media was an interesting one, especially since he took a step back from social media after Kansas City's season opener. Toney had an awful performance in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions, as he was credited with three drops -- including one that bounced off his hands en route to a Brian Branch pick-six. Fans on social media weren't exactly kind to Toney in the aftermath, so he responded by deleting his X account and restricting comments on Instagram.

Toney was clearly active on Monday for Giants content, but he made it clear his social media break is not quite over yet. He shared one more post that read, "Sorry, we're closed."

"& Now I'm back off this Shit...... AGAIN..... leave me df alone but stay tuned," Toney wrote.

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was with the team for one full season before being traded to the Chiefs in October 2022.