Xavier Babudar is known as a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan who dresses up as a wolf to attend home and road games. He is also an accused bank robber.

When Babudar didn't show up at the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, there was concern about his whereabouts, but that has since been put to rest.

On Dec. 16, police arrested Babudar in Bixby, Okla. at 10:15 a.m. and charged him with numerous offenses, including armed robbery. Babudar was suspected of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in the town earlier that morning.

According to the police report, Babudar's bond was set at $200,000, and he was charged with wearing a mask in commission of a felony. Babudar also faces charges of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and threatening a violent act.

Bixby police chief Todd Blish released a statement after Babudar's arrest in which he credited all involved for helping the officers arrest the suspect just minutes after the alleged robbery.

"The quick and decisive action of the witness permitted Bixby Police officers to respond in less than two minutes and have the suspect in custody within six minutes," Blish said in his statement. "We are so very appreciative of the witness, the bank employees, and the officers that responded to capture this person. I am especially proud of our officers who were able to respond quickly and set up a perimeter and make the arrest."

It seems like the Chiefs might have to continue their pursuit of another Super Bowl without Babudar in the stands for a while.