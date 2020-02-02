Chiefs vs. 49ers 2020 Super Bowl MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes the favorite, but who offers the best value?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out tonight in Miami for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This matchup features an explosive offense vs. a dominant defense, but which player will make the biggest impact and win Super Bowl MVP?

Super Bowl MVP is much different than the regular-season MVP award. A wide receiver (Julian Edelman) won it last year, and a linebacker (Von Miller) won the award four years ago. Quarterbacks have won the majority of the time, but we have also seen defensive backs and a defensive end win the award.

The favorite, which shouldn't surprise anybody, is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns in two postseason games, and is currently listed at -120.

The quarterback on the other sideline, Jimmy Garoppolo, is listed at +250.

There might be some value in 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who is listed at +700. He rushed 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

This matchup features two of the best tight ends in the NFL, and both of them have a chance to win Super Bowl MVP. George Kittle of the 49ers is listed at +1500 while Travis Kelce of the Chiefs is at +1800. Another player who has some value at +1800 is speedy wideout Tyreek Hill. He caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game a couple of weeks ago, and has the unique ability to take any touch he receives for six points.

As for some of the defensive options, 49ers rookie pass-rusher Nick Bosa is listed at +2500 and cornerback Richard Sherman is listed at +10000. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is also listed at +10000, while defensive tackle Chris Jones and pass-rusher Frank Clark are both listed at +15000.

If you believe this will be a battle of field goals and a kicker could take home the Super Bowl MVP award, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is listed at +4000 and 49ers kicker Robbie Gould is at +10000.

These odds come courtesy of William Hill. Check out all the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV, here.