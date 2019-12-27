Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

An AFC West battle is on tap between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 11-4 overall and 4-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 5-10 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Chiefs have won five straight games and are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They have clinched the AFC West title. The Chargers, meanwhile, have lost five of their past six games. Kansas City is favored by nine-points in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Kansas City downed Chicago last Sunday by a conclusive 26-3 score. The Chiefs ran away with 17 points in the first half. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in Kansas City's victory. For the season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,857 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The Chiefs can secure the No. 2 seed with a win vs. the Chargers and a Patriots loss to the Dolphins. Both teams will play at the same time, and a large New England lead over Miami could conceivably affect how long head coach Andy Reid uses his key starters.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against Oakland on Sunday, falling 24-17. The Chargers' only touchdowns came from running back Melvin Gordon. Quarterback Philip Rivers completed 27-of-39 pass attempts for 279 yards. In Los Angeles' first meeting against the Chiefs this season, Rivers eclipsed 350 yards passing, but also threw four interceptions in a 24-17 loss.

