The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling with some injuries, and Wednesday, they saw a prospective starting wideout go down with an issue. Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury, per NFL Media. He was able to walk off the field after sustaining the injury, but then took a cart into the facility.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the initial thought is the injury isn't serious, but we won't know for sure until test results come back. According to The Athletic, the injury occurred during the red zone period, when Hardman leaped for a reception and landed awkwardly. He hobbled to the white medical tent before being carted off.

With the loss of Tyreek Hill, Hardman is the one returning wide receiver that will be asked to step up in Andy Reid's offense. Last year, he caught a career-high 59 passes for 693 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed eight times for 46 yards. Last year in the AFC Championship game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Hardman caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is also dealing with an issue, and has now missed two days due to a sore knee, per multiple reports. He and Hardman, along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, are expected to be Patrick Mahomes' top three wideouts.