Colts veteran Isaiah Rodgers is one of several NFL players facing full-season 2023 suspensions as part of the league's latest investigation into gambling allegations, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

A year after former Falcons and current Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of 2022 due to bets placed on NFL games, the NFL has already suspended five additional players this offseason, including Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. Earlier this month, reports indicated the NFL was preparing for a second wave of suspensions, with Rodgers among players implicated.

A fourth-year cornerback and kick returner for the Colts, Rodgers took "full responsibility" for his alleged gambling shortly afterward, apologizing via social media. Now he's set to miss all of 2023 for what Sports Handle reported as "pervasive wagering activities." There is reportedly evidence that Rodgers used an acquaintance to place some bets on his own team during the 2022 season.

It's unclear which other players are also facing yearlong bans. The NFL does not permit players to bet on any NFL games, to place bets on any other sports from team facilities or hotels, to have others place bets for them, to share "inside information" pertaining to bets, to partake in daily fantasy football, or to enter a sportsbook during the season, according to ESPN.

Earlier this year, Williams and fellow Lions wideout Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for betting at team facilities, and Lions WR Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, as well as Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney, were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Of those players, Berryhill, Cephus and Moore were subsequently released.