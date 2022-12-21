Another week, another quarterback change for the Colts, and this time, Nick Foles is taking over under center. Days after Matt Ryan and Co. found themselves on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in NFL history, Indianapolis is replacing Ryan with Foles for Week 16's matchup with the Chargers, coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. The plan is for Foles to remain under center for the remainder of the 2022 season.

"Ultimately I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to go win these last three games," Saturday said, via The Athletic.

Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly hinted earlier this season, shortly after hiring Saturday as the interim coach, that Foles might eventually get an opportunity to start. His comments came in the wake of struggles by both Ryan and second-year backup Sam Ehlinger, who went 0-2 as a short-lived starter. Now, Foles as QB1 is the reality, starting with Monday night's showdown with Los Angeles. The veteran has mostly served as the No. 3 QB on the Colts' depth chart this season.

Ryan, who's now been benched twice in his first -- and potentially only -- season with the Colts, went 19 of 33 for 182 yards and one touchdown in Indy's 39-33 loss to the Vikings in Week 15, a game in which the Colts led by 33. He exits the lineup -- likely for the final time this year, and perhaps for his NFL career -- having thrown just 14 TDs and 13 interceptions this season.

Foles, meanwhile, enters with a wealth of experience as a spot starter. The 33-year-old backup started 12 different games between the Bears and Jaguars from 2019-2021, but he's best known for his Super Bowl-winning run with the Eagles. Filling in for an injured Carson Wentz late in 2017, he posted career production en route to a championship finish, then helped guide Philadelphia back to the playoffs in 2018, with Wentz injured again.