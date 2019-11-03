Colts vs. Steelers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from advanced computer model

Jacoby Brissett and the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts look to keep the momentum going on Sunday after winning five of their last six games. Now, the Colts will try to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won three of their last four games. However, they'll have to do so without star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who's been ruled out with a calf injury. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is also fighting the injury bug, as running back James Conner (shoulder) remains doubtful heading into Sunday's AFC showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Heinz Field. Despite the injury concerns, Pittsburgh remains a one-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds after the game opened as a pick'em, while the over-under for total points scored sits at 40.5, down a field goal from where the line opened. Before you make any Steelers vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has simulated Steelers vs. Colts 10,000 times. The model is leaning Under on the total.

The model knows the Steelers have dominated the Colts across the years. In fact, Pittsburgh is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against the Colts. Plus, the Steelers have won 14 of their last 15 home games against Indianapolis.

In order to stay within striking distance of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, the Steelers will need a strong performance from quarterback Mason Rudolph on Sunday. Rudolph is coming off his best performance of the season against the Dolphins, completing 20-of-36 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Now, Rudolph will look to exploit an Indianapolis defense that is giving up 349.4 yards per game to opposing offenses.

The Colts, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Broncos last week, winning 15-13. Running back Marlon Mack was instrumental in Indianapolis' victory, recording 19 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jack Doyle also had a strong showing against the Broncos, securing four catches for 61 yards.

Two statistics to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: The Colts rank 11th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, averaging 128.4 yards on the ground. However, the Steelers enter Sunday's matchup boasting a top-10 total defense, giving up just 336.6 yards per game to opposing offenses. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

