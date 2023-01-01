The Commanders turned back to Carson Wentz on Sunday, only for the quarterback to post a career-worst passer rating in a 24-10 loss to the Browns. Asked afterward if he'll re-evaluate the position depending on the results of Week 17's Packers game later in the day, coach Ron Rivera was uncertain. But not because of anything to do with the QB situation. Instead, Rivera expressed surprise at the notion Washington could even be eliminated from playoff contention with a Green Bay victory on Sunday.

"If you guys are eliminated by what happens at 4 o'clock," a reporter asked Rivera, "is Sam Howell in consideration?"

The coach took a long pause, then looked quizzically at the reporter before replying: "We could be eliminated?"

After the reporter explained that a Packers win would knock the Commanders out of the race for a wild card spot, Rivera appeared to try playing off his confusion: "Ahh," he replied.

The Packers (7-8) would have more wins than Washington (7-8-1) by beating the rival Vikings on Sunday, and could clinch one of the NFC's final wild card spots by also beating the Lions in Week 18. The Commanders, meanwhile, are set to close their regular season against the Cowboys in Week 18.

It remains unclear which QB might start that matchup; Rivera admitted after Sunday's loss he considered benching Wentz for backup Taylor Heinicke once again, but decided against it once Washington went down two scores and figured to be throwing deep for the remainder of the contest. Howell, the team's rookie third-stringer, has yet to take a snap this season.

Rivera later clarified his postgame remarks, according to ESPN, saying that he was frustrated by the question, and adding that he didn't know the Commanders could be eliminated because he thought they would win and he only focused on what would happen if they won.