The 2022 NFL season is more than three-quarters complete, and every week brings more chances at teams clinching -- or missing out on -- playoff berths. The postseason picture is really taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure a ticket to the dance but lock up top seeding.

Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC playoff standings

NFC playoff standings

Note: * = clinched playoff berth

On the bubble / eliminated

AFC NFC Patriots (6-6) Seahawks (7-6) Chargers (6-6) Lions (6-7) Jaguars (5-8) Packers (5-8) Raiders (5-8) Panthers (5-8) Browns (5-8) Falcons (5-8) Steelers (5-8) Cardinals (4-8) Colts (4-8-1) Saints (4-9) Broncos (3-10) eliminated Rams (4-9) Texans (1-11-1) eliminated Bears (3-10) eliminated

Projected first-round matchups

AFC

No. 5 Bengals at No. 4 Titans

No. 6 Dolphins at No. 3 Ravens

No. 7 Jets at No. 2 Chiefs

NFC