The 2022 NFL season is more than three-quarters complete, and every week brings more chances at teams clinching -- or missing out on -- playoff berths. The postseason picture is really taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure a ticket to the dance but lock up top seeding.

Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC playoff standings

1
Bills
Record: 10-3
2
Chiefs
Record: 10-3
3
Ravens
Record: 9-4
4
Titans
Record: 7-6
5
Bengals
Record: 9-4
6
Dolphins
Record: 8-4
7
Jets
Record: 7-6

NFC playoff standings

Note: * = clinched playoff berth

1
Eagles
Record: 12-1*
2
Vikings
Record: 10-3
3
49ers
Record: 9-4
4
Buccaneers
Record: 6-7
5
Cowboys
Record: 10-3
6
Commanders
Record: 7-5-1
7
Giants
Record: 7-5-1

On the bubble / eliminated

AFCNFC

Patriots (6-6)

Seahawks (7-6)

Chargers (6-6)

Lions (6-7)

Jaguars (5-8)

Packers (5-8)

Raiders (5-8)

Panthers (5-8)

Browns (5-8)

Falcons (5-8)

Steelers (5-8)

Cardinals (4-8)

Colts (4-8-1)

Saints (4-9)

Broncos (3-10) eliminated

Rams (4-9)

Texans (1-11-1) eliminated

Bears (3-10) eliminated

Projected first-round matchups

AFC

NFC