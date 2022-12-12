The 2022 NFL season is more than three-quarters complete, and every week brings more chances at teams clinching -- or missing out on -- playoff berths. The postseason picture is really taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure a ticket to the dance but lock up top seeding.
Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:
AFC playoff standings
NFC playoff standings
Note: * = clinched playoff berth
|Record: 12-1*
|Record: 10-3
|Record: 9-4
|Record: 6-7
|Record: 10-3
|Record: 7-5-1
|Record: 7-5-1
On the bubble / eliminated
|AFC
|NFC
Patriots (6-6)
Seahawks (7-6)
Chargers (6-6)
Lions (6-7)
Jaguars (5-8)
Packers (5-8)
Raiders (5-8)
Panthers (5-8)
Browns (5-8)
Falcons (5-8)
Steelers (5-8)
Cardinals (4-8)
Colts (4-8-1)
Saints (4-9)
Broncos (3-10) eliminated
Rams (4-9)
Texans (1-11-1) eliminated
Bears (3-10) eliminated
Projected first-round matchups
AFC
NFC
- No. 5 Cowboys at No. 4 Buccaneers
- No. 6 Commanders at No. 3 49ers
- No. 7 Giants at No. 2 Vikings