The Washington Commanders look to get back on the winning track as they host the disappointing New York Giants in Week 11 on Sunday. The Commanders (4-6) fell in Seattle last Sunday, 29-26, while the Giants (2-8) were crushed on the road by the Cowboys, 49-17. New York won the teams' previous meeting, 14-7 in Week 7. Washington is 5-4-1 against the spread, while New York is 2-7-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is a 9-point favorite in the Commanders vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 37.5. Before making any Giants vs. Commanders picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Commanders and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 11 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Giants:

Commanders vs. Giants spread: Commanders -9

Commanders vs. Giants over/under: 37.5 points

Commanders vs. Giants money line: Commanders -449, Giants +345

Commanders vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Commanders vs. Giants live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Giants can cover

After being decimated with quarterback injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, the Giants are left with undrafted rookie free agent Tommy DeVito, who has not played well. He threw two touchdowns late in last week's loss to Dallas, but completed only 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards and also threw an interception. It's likely that New York's offense will struggle to move the ball through the air as they have all season.

Running back Saquon Barkley is easily the team's most dynamic weapon but with teams unafraid of the Giants' passing attack, they're stacking the box to slow Barkley. In the team's win over Washington a month ago, Barkley rushed for 77 yards and caught 41 yards worth of passes, including a touchdown. Assuming he's at full health, Barkley will be leaned on heavily against a Commanders unit which ranks in the bottom half of the league against the run (116.6 yards per game allowed). See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Though he's taken an astounding 47 sacks, Sam Howell has been a bright spot as Washington's quarterback this season. He's completing nearly two-thirds of his passes for 2,783 yards with 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Against Seattle in Week 10, Howell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team back from a fourth quarter deficit only to lose on the game's final play.

Running backs Brian Robinson, Jr. and Antonio Gibson starred in the passing game last week against the Seahawks. Robinson caught six passes for 119 yards including a 51 yard touchdown, while Gibson had five catches for 42 yards and a score. With receiving weapons Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas, Howell has plenty of pass catchers at his disposal to shred the Giants defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Commanders picks

The model has simulated New York vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Commanders vs. Giants pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-125 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.