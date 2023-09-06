The Los Angeles Rams will not have their No. 1 offensive weapon in Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, as head coach Sean McVay ruled out wide receiver Cooper Kupp due to his hamstring injury. McVay also said there's a possibility Kupp could go on injured reserve -- which would knock him out for at least four games.

"Not much more information ... just dealing with some soft tissue stuff," McVay said.

Kupp recently suffered a setback with his hamstring injury, and was considered day-to-day entering the month of September. It was reported last week that Kupp traveled to "visit a noted body specialist" to "comprehend the root of the issue." NFL Media also reported that the Rams will exercise caution with Kupp.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 98 REC 75 REC YDs 812 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

With Kupp out, it opens the door for Van Jefferson to potentially serve as Matthew Stafford's new No. 1 wideout. He had a career year in 2021, recording 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson are the other wideouts listed on L.A.'s depth chart.

Kupp missed a total of eight games last season due to a high-ankle sprain that required surgery. Still, he recorded 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games played.

In 2021, Kupp became the first player since 2005 to win the NFL's triple crown, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a big reason why the Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp's record campaign in 2021 led to him landing a lucrative new contract, as he signed a three-year, $80 million extension last summer.