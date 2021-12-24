The Cowboys have won three straight to remain atop the NFC East and challenge for the conference's No. 1 seed, but that doesn't mean everyone's happy on America's Team. Speaking with 105.3 The Fan on Thursday, wide receiver Amari Cooper said it bothers him that the offense isn't playing up to potential and that he isn't getting the ball as much as he'd like.

"I gotta be honest, it actually does," Cooper said when asked if he's bothered even during a win streak. "Because, yeah, we're winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We're not really as explosive as we should be. We're not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that's what frustrates me ... I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that."

Cooper topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two full seasons in Dallas, but he's totaled 683 yards through 12 games thus far. More notably, he hasn't hit 60 receiving yards in a game since a Week 8 victory over the Vikings on Halloween. The four-time Pro Bowler managed just two catches for 8 yards in the Cowboys' 21-6 victory over the Giants this past Sunday despite playing 93% of the club's offensive snaps. For reference, he opened the 2021 season with 13 catches on 17 targets for a season-high 139 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Bucs.

Cooper isn't the only Cowboys playmaker who's struggled to produce as of late, though. Dallas' defense has done a lot of the heavy lifting during the team's three-game win streak, and after topping 30 points in four of their first six games, the Cowboys have done it just once since then.