Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott bet Eric Dickerson he would rush for 200 yards in return

The Dallas Cowboys have definitely missed Ezekiel Elliott, or at the very least have suffered this season because of Elliott's absence and/or the back and forth of his legal situation. Rod Smith and Alfred Morris have done a very nice job filling in; the Cowboys would love to get Zeke back.

Eventually they will, with Elliott's suspension ending after Week 15's Sunday night game against the Raiders. They hope that Elliott's return against the Seahawks in Week 16 will spur the team towards a playoff berth. Elliott apparently believes he's going to come out guns blazing for the Cowboys and has made a wager with Eric Dickerson on his performance.

Some TMZ guy with a camera caught up to Dickerson in what appears to be an L.A. parking garage and asked him about Elliott (for whatever reason). Dickerson said he "just saw" Elliott and that he and the Cowboys running back have a bet on whether or not Zeke will run for 200 yards in Week 16.

"Man Zeke's good. I just saw Zeke. I just saw him today. He's very good. He's working out," Dickerson said. "I'm glad to see he's kind of disappeared for a while. He'll be ready. Me and him have a personal bet."

Since his suspension, Elliott has reportedly been out of the country training and just sort of getting away from the zoo that was his legal situation for the first several months of the season.

"He said he's going to get 200 yards in his return. I told him no," Dickerson added. "The bet is -- if he gets 200 yards, I have to give him one of my jerseys. It's going to be one of my special ones I played in. If he doesn't get 200 yards he has to give me one of his jerseys."

Two hundred yards would probably mean the Cowboys beat the Seahawks. It would also be the first time since 2013 that the Seahawks gave up 200 yards rushing ... to a TEAM. The last time it happened was when Mike James and the Buccaneers came to CenturyLink Field and took the Seahawks to overtime (with Mike Glennon starting no less). Never under Pete Carroll have the Seahawks given up 200 yards rushing to an individual runner. The closest they came was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson rumbled for 182 yards on just 17 carries.

Should the Cowboys running back roll right out of his suspension and into a double-century day, it would be an incredible feat, even as a bunch of Seahawks defenders deal with late-season injuries.

Elliott eventually decided to take his suspension, partially because of concerns about whether or not he could actually secure a victory at the next legal level and because he could have been worried he would be suspended for the playoffs or even the Super Bowl, should the Cowboys advance that far.

Dallas is still facing an uphill battle when it comes making the playoffs, but there is still hope lingering for a run into the postseason. Colleague John Breech broke down their most-likely scenario here; check out the full 2017 NFL playoff picture here.

And don't forget that the team trying to stop Elliott on Sunday is also plenty motivated. If Elliott thinks the Seahawks will simply comply with his desire to pile up rushing yards, he could be very mistaken.