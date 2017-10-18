Ezekiel Elliott gets temporary restraining order, likely eligible next two weeks
Elliott will be allowed to play, for now
From suspended to eligible to suspended to eligible again. Ezekiel Elliott's latest attempt to delay his six-game suspension worked. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty granted Elliott's request for a temporary restraining order, which Elliott's legal team filed after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated the preliminary injunction that Elliott was granted before the season.
The NFL temporarily can't enforce its suspension of Elliott.
According to CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, Elliott will be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday and the Redskins in Week 8. The temporary restraining order will be in place until at least Oct. 30, when the NFL will have to appear before Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who will decide if Elliott gets a preliminary injunction, which would make Elliott eligible past Oct. 30.
Earlier on Tuesday, Elliott got bad news in Texas:
But he likely won't care considering what he got on Tuesday: at minimum, two more games.
Ellliott, who led the league in rushing yards last year as a rookie, was initially suspended six games in August for alleged incidents of domestic violence. Elliott's appeal failed, but he was granted a preliminary injunction. He was allowed to play in the Cowboys' first five games of the season. But on Thursday, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated Elliott's preliminary injunction that Elliott. In response, Elliott filed another request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Tuesday night.
If Elliott's suspension is enforced after Week 8, he would miss games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins, and Giants. For analysis from a Fantasy perspective, our Chris Towers has you covered.
-
Jaguars sorry for London anthem kneeling
Mark Lamping wrote a letter to apologize to Jacksonville's director of military affairs ch...
-
NFL, NFLPA meetings a sign of unity
PEN America says the NFL's talks on social activism are a 'constructive' step forward for owners,...
-
Big Ben: Hit on Rodgers wasn't dirty
The Steelers quarterback weighs in on the hit that might've ended Rodgers' season
-
Smith still angry about Mitchell hit
Smith was not pleased with the Steelers safety's hit on him
-
NFL DFS Week 7: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NFL, NFLPA call meeting 'productive'
Many players and owners met on Tuesday to discuss the national anthem and social issues
Add a Comment