Ezekiel Elliott gets temporary restraining order, likely eligible next two weeks

From suspended to eligible to suspended to eligible again. Ezekiel Elliott's latest attempt to delay his six-game suspension worked. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty granted Elliott's request for a temporary restraining order, which Elliott's legal team filed after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated the preliminary injunction that Elliott was granted before the season.

The NFL temporarily can't enforce its suspension of Elliott.

BREAKING: NFL CANNOT SUSPEND ZEKE UNTIL JUDGE ON CASE BACK FROM VACATION- INJUNCTION ISSUED TEMPORARILY — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

According to CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, Elliott will be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday and the Redskins in Week 8. The temporary restraining order will be in place until at least Oct. 30, when the NFL will have to appear before Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who will decide if Elliott gets a preliminary injunction, which would make Elliott eligible past Oct. 30.

NY JUDGE GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER - IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST OCTOBER 30TH , EZEKIEL ELLIOTT PLAYS NEXT TWO SUNDAYS — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

Judge says NFL admits suspension is subject to judicial review, which would be "hollow" if suspension starts b4 vacationing Judge hears case — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, Elliott got bad news in Texas:

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit denies NFLPA’s motion to recall mandate, but says union can still seek en banc rehearing. pic.twitter.com/6i7FcKuH6S — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 17, 2017

NFLPA/Ezekiel Elliott lawsuit filed in Texas against NFL dismissed without prejudice. pic.twitter.com/sSckIrjsE0 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 17, 2017

But he likely won't care considering what he got on Tuesday: at minimum, two more games.

Ellliott, who led the league in rushing yards last year as a rookie, was initially suspended six games in August for alleged incidents of domestic violence. Elliott's appeal failed, but he was granted a preliminary injunction. He was allowed to play in the Cowboys' first five games of the season. But on Thursday, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated Elliott's preliminary injunction that Elliott. In response, Elliott filed another request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Tuesday night.

If Elliott's suspension is enforced after Week 8, he would miss games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins, and Giants. For analysis from a Fantasy perspective, our Chris Towers has you covered.