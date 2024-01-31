Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "100% supportive" of head coach Mike McCarthy despite his team coming off its second one-and-done playoff run in three years. It seems Jones is also 100% open to pursuing Bill Belichick as a future replacement, if needed.

Asked about his staff at the Senior Bowl this week, Jones initially downplayed any notion that he sought to replace McCarthy this offseason, telling reporters he "didn't talk to anybody that is a head coaching candidate other than my own."

When asked generally about his respect for Belichick, however, Jones pivoted unprompted into a statement on their compatibility.

"I know him personally, and I like him," Jones said, per Yahoo! Sports. "There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None."

Belichick, 71, remains without a team after his dismissal as New England Patriots coach following 24 seasons in Foxborough. He conducted two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, who went on to hire Raheem Morris. But he's reportedly also drawn interest from several clubs with existing head coaches in place, including the Cowboys' NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones has gone back and forth on McCarthy in recent years, repeatedly and publicly expressing commitment to the former Green Bay Packers coach while also hinting at a change atop the staff. McCarthy has led three straight 12-5 finishes in Dallas, but the Cowboys have also won just a single playoff game in his four years on the job.