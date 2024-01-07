Cowboys two-time First Team All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, who entered Week 18 as one of the top two players on the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds list and the NFL's leader in quarterback pressures, only added to his claim on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Parsons' third-quarter sack of Washington quarterback Sam Howell ran his season total to 14 and his career total to 40.5, making him just the fifth player since the NFL began officially tracking sacks in 1982 to have 40 or more across their first three seasons. He joins a star-studded list with two Hall of Famers -- Reggie White (52.0) and Derrick Thomas (43.5) -- a Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Modern Era semifinalist in Dwight Freeney (40.0) and Aldon Smith (40.0). The Pro Bowl edge rusher called his shot on Wednesday, guaranteeing his first sack since Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles was coming against the Commanders. The 14 sacks stand as his single-season career high.

"I know, I know," Parsons said Wednesday when asked about having "only" 13 sacks so far this season. "I literally just had this conversation with the guys today. At this point, it's any means necessary. I might jump offsides twice this week. Something has to change. Something. It's coming. It's coming for sure."

40+ sacks in first three seasons played

Since sacks became official stat (1982)

Seasons Player, Team Sacks 1985-1987 Reggie White, Eagles 52.0 1989-1991 Derrick Thomas, Chiefs 43.5 2011-2013 Aldon Smith, 49ers 42.0 2021-2023 Micah Parsons, Cowboys 40.5 2002-2004 Dwight Freeney, Colts 40.0

Parsons still has a quarter-and-a-half left to pad his totals in the regular season as he fights for his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.