Cowboys players and coaches react after Dez Bryant signs with the Saints

When the Dallas Cowboys cut Dez Bryant back in April, things didn't exactly end on good terms.

On the day he was released, Bryant blamed the move on the fact that multiple players on the Cowboys roster didn't want him on the team anymore. Bryant also took a shot at the team in July where he ripped multiple people, including coach Jason Garrett, for running a "garbage ass" offense.

Despite all that, there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the Cowboys and Bryant. After the free agent wide receiver signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Garrett and several players went out of their way to mention how happy they were for Bryant, who's expected to practice for the first time with New Orleans on Thursday.

"I'm really happy for him and that opportunity," Garrett said, via USA Today. "I know it's important to him. He wants to finish his career strong, done such a great job for this organization, has been an impact player in this league over the course of his eight years playing. It seems like a real good opportunity for him and I know it'll help their team."

The odd part about this signing is that the Cowboys actually have to face Bryant this season. In Week 13, Dez will be returning to Dallas when the Cowboys host the Saints. Garrett was asked if he had been hoping Bryant would sign with a team that doesn't play the Cowboys this year and he repeated his first answer, which basically seemed like his way of ducking the question.

"I'm happy for Dez, happy he has an opportunity to go play and finish the right way," Garrett said. "It'll be a great environment for him to have a big impact."

That's a guy who's definitely sticking to his talking points.

Besides Garrett, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was also excited to see Bryant get a new job.

"They're getting a great receiver," Elliott said, Pro Football Talk. "He goes up and attacks the ball better than I've seen anyone. He's definitely a special player, and I'm glad he got picked up and I'm glad something worked out for him."

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has actually hung out with Bryant recently, and if his scouting report is to be believed, the Saints are getting a guy who looks like an animal.

"It's big for him, man," Crawford said, via PFT. "I'm happy for Dez. I got to hook up with him a couple of weeks back, and I saw the way he looked and he was -- he looks like an animal right now. I'm just hoping for the best for him. He's a good friend of mine."

As for Bryant, one thing he might want to do before his return to Dallas on Nov. 29 is purchase a few extra jerseys, because apparently, a bunch of his old teammates are hoping to trade with him after the game.

11/29 big bro Me n you jersey swap I’m calling first dibs fam congrats ! Ma G!!! @DezBryant 🙏🏾 love bro — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 7, 2018

That tweet is from Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and it was followed a short time later by a tweet from defensive end Taco Charlton.

Tell them to go ahead and bring a couple to the field cause I need me one to! https://t.co/7D4TcENqyR — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 7, 2018

It looks like Dez is still loved in Dallas and he's going to be a popular guy when he returns to AT&T Stadium at the end of the month.