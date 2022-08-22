Only one team in the NFL will be wearing two different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys.
One month after unveiling their first alternate helmet, the Cowboys announced over the weekend that they'll also be wearing a second one. The newer helmet has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
As things stand right now, the Cowboys will only be wearing the arctic look for one game this season and that will be coming on Thursday, Dec. 29, when they host the Tennessee Titans.
The Cowboys new helmet looks somewhat similar to the alternate helmet that was previously announced in July. Last month, the team announced that it would be breaking out its classic throwback helmet for the Thanksgiving game against the Giants.
Here's a close look at the throwback helmet that will be worn on Turkey Day:
Cowboys to wear their alternate throwback helmets on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants this season, they announced. Franchise's primary helmet from 1960 to 1964.
If you want to see how that compares to the arctic helmet, you can see the new alternate look below.
The Cowboys will be wearing alternate helmets for their Dec. 29th game vs. the Titans
"Arctic Cowboys" look as part of their color rush uniform pic.twitter.com/2jJ1zHgjSU
The big difference between the arctic helmet and the throwback helmet is that the arctic look comes with a white facemask, which the Cowboys will be wearing for the first time in franchise history.
The decals on the arctic helmet are similar to what the Cowboys normally wear with the one big difference being that their normal helmet has a silver shell while the arctic helmet has a white shell.
The announcement by the Cowboys means that there will be a total of 14 alternate helmets this year.
The NFL tweeted out those photos on July 25, but the Cowboys didn't confirm anything about their arctic helmet until Aug. 19.
Although Cowboys fans had to wait almost a month to see what the new helmet would look like with a full uniform, it seems that most fans feel that it was worth the wait.
