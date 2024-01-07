The Dallas Cowboys can clinch the NFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the 2024 NFL Playoffs with a win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at FedEx Field and this will be the fourth time in the last five years that the two teams have closed out their regular season against each other. Dallas has won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and holds a 77-48-2 advantage in the all-time series against Washington.

This time around, Dallas is favored by 13 points in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds and the over/under is set at 46.5 points. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Commanders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Cowboys -13

Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Cowboys vs. Commanders money line: Cowboys -912, Commanders +571

Cowboys vs. Commanders picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Commanders live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas is coming off a heart-pounding 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Detroit scored on an 11-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown reception with 23 seconds remaining to pull within a point and opted to go for two. Originally, it appeared they had converted by throwing the conversion to Taylor Decker but officials gathered and determined that the tackle didn't report as eligible, allowing the Cowboys to escape with a victory.

CeeDee Lamb caught 13 passes for 227 yards and scored the longest offensive touchdown in the NFL this season with a 92-yard TD reception. Lamb now has 122 catches for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and could be a matchup nightmare for a Commanders pass defense that ranks last in the NFL. Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Detroit and only needed 32 pass attempts to throw for 331 yards and four touchdowns against Washington in a Week 12 win.

What you need to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, the Commanders suffered their seventh straight loss when they went down 27-10 against the 49ers in Week 17. Terry McLaurin had four catches for 61 yards and scored a 41-yard touchdown in the loss but there wasn't much else that went right for Washington, who turned it over twice and only managed 225 yards of total offense.

Despite a difficult first season as Washington's starter, Sam Howell will start at quarterback for the Commanders. He was sacked 61 times, threw 19 interceptions and fumbled five times this season. However, he has thrown for 3,793 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 264 yards and five touchdowns as a runner. They'll need to continue to be aggressive on offense to hang with Dallas on Sunday.

How to make Commanders vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Commanders vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Cowboys, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Commanders spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.