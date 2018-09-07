Cowboys vs. Panthers odds: Strong picks from advanced computer model that beat experts

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Panthers are three-point sportsbook favorites, up from an open of 2.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5, down two from the opener.

Before you lock in any Cowboys vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the results from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. The computer went 48-34 on A-rated picks last year and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now, the model has analyzed all key components of this matchup, crunched the numbers and generated a strong point-spread selection that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. This pick is only available over at SportsLine.



The computer knows Carolina is looking to build on an 11-win season, while Dallas is seeking a return to the playoffs after coming up short last year. The Cowboys will be without some familiar faces after they cut leading receiver Dez Bryant and lost tight end Jason Witten to retirement in the off-season. However, they are optimistic that rookie receiver Michael Gallup could fast become a favorite target for third-year quarterback Dak Prescott.



Even so, they are likely to lean heavily on an explosive run game behind perhaps the league's best offensive line. Running back Ezekiel Elliott missed six games due to a suspension last year. If he remains healthy, he could put up numbers that rival his standout rookie season (16 total touchdowns, 1,994 yards from scrimmage).



Dallas also hopes to make strides on the defensive side as linebacker Jaylon Smith, who has been hampered by a knee injury, is expected to be at full speed. The Cowboys also drafted linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first round.



But Carolina has plenty of weapons as well. the Panthers should boast a similarly run-heavy approach, with dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton always lurking as a game-breaking threat with his legs. They added depth by signing veteran C.J. Anderson to go with the versatile Christian McCaffrey.



Rookie receiver D.J. Moore is expected to perhaps provide the down-field passing threat Carolina has lacked the past couple of seasons. Veteran Torrey Smith also joined the receiving unit.



Led by linebacker Luke Kuechly, Carolina finished No. 7 in total defense last year with a scoring average of 20.4 points per game. The Cowboys were right behind at 20.8.



Who wins Cowboys-Panthers? And what side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to get the pick from the advanced computer model that has returned followers more than $4,000.